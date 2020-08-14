Commissioner tasks Kogi tertiary institutions on revenue generation

The Kogi state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Wemi Jones, has charged tertiary institutions in the state to look inward in revenue generation by investing into meaningful ventures to complement government’s efforts.

He gave the charge Friday when a delegation from the Federal College of Education, Okene, led by the Registrar of the institution, Mr. Ovansa Peter, paid a courtesy visit to the ministry.

Jones, represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Mr. Idenyi Samson, noted that the era of tertiary institutions waiting for government’s funds was over, urging them to “delve into areas that can generate revenue.”

He commended the management of the college led by Dr. Umar Hassan for investing in the production of hand sanitisers to support the state government’s efforts at combating the spread of coronavirus.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has come to stay with us, but it is our fervent prayers that the pandemic does not spread beyond this. I am assuring FCE Okene that the ministry of education will support the college by introducing the products to schools under the ministry,” the commissioner said.

Earlier, Peter said aside from the numerous achievements of the provost, he charged the chemistry department to go into the production of hand sanitisers to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Peter, who disclosed that the product had since received the endorsements of NAFDAC, the state ministry of health and the Kogi state Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, said the college had also produced fumigants, anti-snake and herbicides for public consumption.

He said: “We are also here to seek the endorsement and collaboration of the ministry of education to recommend our products; hand sanitisers, fumigants and others to staff in your ministry, public schools and educational institutions in the state. We assure you of high quality and considerable cheaper prices of our products as compared to those in the market.”