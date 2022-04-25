Commissioners, SAs resign to contest election in Borno



Members of the Borno State Executive Council (SEC) and Special Advisers to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum who are contesting various elective positions in the forthcoming general election and bye election have formally tendered their resignation letters, respectively, to the state governor in compliance with the new electoral law.

This is coming at the heel of the vacant seats at the National Assembly and State House of Assembly respectively where the senatorial seat of Senator Abubakar Kyari, Borno North senatorial district is vacant with his recent election as the APC ruling party Deputy National Chairman, North.

Similarly, the seat of Barrister Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Member representing Monguno, Nganzai, Marte Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives who is seeking for the seat of Senator Abu Kyari at the Upper Chambers of the National Assembly.

While the Borno State Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Engineer Bukar Talba tendered his resignation letter as State Commissioner to run for the M.T. Monguno seat at the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly who is also contesting for the seat if Sen. Abu Kyari at the Senate.

The Borno state commissioner of Poverty Alleviation, Pharmacist Nuhu Clark and ont time Executive Chairman, Chibok LGC of Borno state has also tendered his resignation letter to the governor for his intention to contest Borno State House of Assembly election representing Chibok LGC State Constituency.

A former Borno State Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development and present Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, Hon. Hajiya Inna Galadima, has also tendered her resignation letter to the governor in order to run for the House of Representatives election to represent Jere federal constituency at the National Assembly.

Another former Majority Leader, and member representing Ngala LGC State Constituency, BOSHA, former Executive Chairman, Ngala LGC and presently, Special Adviser on Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) has also tendered his resignation letter to contest Ngala LGC State Constituency, Borno State House of Assembly election.

The present Borno State Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) who is also the Deputy Chairman, IDPs High Powered State Resettlement Committee is also expected to contest Gubio, Guzamala and Mobbar Federal Constituency election in the forthcoming general election.

Investigation revealed also that more State Executive Council (SEC) members and political aides to the governor may soon join the LGCs, State Assembly and National Assembly elections as well expected to tender their resignation letters before running for any political position during the general elections. ..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

