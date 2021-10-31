Commissioning of Anambra airport shambolic – Group

As controversies continue to trail the commissioning of the Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport, Umueri, a group under the auspices of Coalition for True Democracy (CTD) has described the process as shambolic.



In a statement on Sunday in Awka, Anambra state capital, the coordinator of the group, Mr. Samuel Okolo, said aviation business is not like any other transport business where things are hurriedly put together to score political point.

“Aviation and airport operations are safety operations that are regulated (beyond Nigeria) by ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation), so NCAA (Nigeria Civil Aviation Organisation) itself is overseen and certified by ICAO”.

“Anambra people should genuinely be worried about aviation safety and must not be tainted by political colouration,” he said.



According to Okolo, “More facts are emerging on the role played by Air Peace Chief Executive, Onyema Allen, in the controversy surrounding the Anambra airport

“Who said an airport project is not laudable?, but the question is how genuine is the project and should aviation process be treated with emotions or politics? Lives are involved.”

Okolo said the airport was not ready, and that what it has at the moment is a runway and a makeshift terminal.

“They still have not concluded with NAMA on the training and deployment of Air Traffic Controllers.



“Even when the aviation regulatory authority, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), failed to approve the take-off of two commercial flights that were billed to land at the airport from Lagos and Abuja respectively for obvious reasons, It is unfair that Obiano and Air peace continue to give the impression that all is well,” he said.

The group said it has facts to prove that the Air Peace boss connived with Anambra state government to defraud the people in the project

The group allegedly said Air peace recently put out an advert of ticketing detailing Abuja to Anambra from October 29 to at the cost of N27, 500 and many Nigerians were deceived into paying and booking online and 24hrs later, the management cancelled the ticketing without recourse for those who have Successfully booked.

The statement described the commissioning of the airport as “a fraud against unsuspecting Nigerians and the people of Anambra state.”