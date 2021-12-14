Commit corrupt Nigerians to jail, women, CSOs urge FG

Niger Delta women and Civil Society Organizations (NSOs) Tuesday stormed Asaba in peaceful protest, calling on President Mohammadu Buhari to fight and commit corrupt Nigerians especially politicians and top civil servants who are dragging the county backward to jail.

The group supported by Social Action MacArthur Foundation in commemoration with the International Anti- Corruption Day said the continue silence by the federal government over the corruption and abandoned projects in NDDC is a threat to the people of Niger Delta.

The women group coordinators, Fit Africa Development Initiatives, Mrs Phil Badaiki, Wochi Hope for All Rights Initiative, Mr. Tina Odunna, said President Buhari should prosecute them to serve as deterrent to others.

The protest led by the national president of Rights and Anti-Corruption Forum of Nigeria, Mr. Victor Ojei and coordinator for human rights and centre for Anti-Corruption Initiative, Mr. Jude Onochie said, “we want NDD to be managed by professionals as against politicians. We are seeing the impact of corruption being felt in service delivery, procurement processes and management of funds.”

The protesters were armed with placard with different inscription which includes: “Say no to corruption, Enough is Enough to incomplete NDDC Projects, and We want transparency and accountability in NDDC,” among others.

Mr Ojei said: “Prosecute politicians of and administrative staff found wanting, let them get to jail. We want standard health facilities, completion of NDDC projects, stable power supply and free education.

They protesters called on Mr President to publish, without further delay, the Forensic Audit Reports to clear doubts in the mind of the people, specially “the N6 trillion unexecuted projects that doesn’t reflect in the real budget of the projects, hence the abject poverty in the region.

“It is high time corruption is eliminated in NDDC and never again should there be abandoned projects fully funded in Delta state. We therefore call on stakeholders in the state to rise against corruption and other vices in the state.”

