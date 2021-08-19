Committee on trade malpractices charges manufacturers on fake goods importation

The Presidential Committee on Trade Malpractices (PCTM) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Thursday challenged manufacturers to cooperate with the relevant agencies and stakeholders in the fight against importation of sub-standard goods in the country.

Both organisations gave the charge during a meeting with some manufacturing companies in Abuja, which marked the official handing over of four operational vehicles as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) to PCTM and SON.

The companies including SUMO Steels Limited, Aarti Steel, Olak Group, Kam Wire and Steel, presented three Toyota Hilux and one bus, to the two government agencies in support of their operations.

Speaking during the occasion, Chairman of PCTM, Mallam Dahiru-Ado Kurawa, said the companies’ gesture is in support of the manufacturing sector and the Nigerian economy at large.

Kurawa, who noted that his committee is also working with other sub sectors of the economy explained that all hands must be on the deck for local manufacturing to gain the required momentum needed in the country.

“I am happy to assure you that we are currently working with so many other sub sectors in a bid to understand what is happening and support local manufacturing in those sub sectors and stop the infiltration of foreign goods illegally into the Nigerian economy” he said.

In his remarks the Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Mallam Salim Farouk, described the steel manufacturers gesture as a good example of cooperation, assuring the government is determined to protect the industries.

He decried lack of adequate support from the industries stressing that some of the industries do not support where they ought to support.

Mr. Adeyemi Folorunsho, the representative of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) said that the gesture is part of efforts to appreciate the good works being done by the government establishment.