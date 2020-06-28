Commodity Import Index fell by 0.84% Q1

The group commodity import index fell by 0.84 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of decline in the prices of plastic, rubber.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) commodity price index between January and March released over the weekend showed that all commodity group export price index also decreased by 0.59 per cent due to decreases in Boilers, machinery and appliances, and Base metals.

The report explained that the fall was however offset by increase in the prices of Raw hides and skins, leather, furskins etc, saddler 6.63 per cent, prepared foodstuffs, beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco 6.26 per cent and Pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, precious metals 5.10 per cent.

It explained that the all products terms of trade (TOT) index rose by 0.26 percent, driven by increase in the prices of Plastic, rubber and articles thereof, Vegetable products and Wood and articles of wood, wood charcoal and articles.

While the All region group export index decreased by 0.59 per cent due to decreases in the prices of exports to all regions, the All region group import index decreased by 0.84 per cent due to decreases in the prices of goods from Europe, Asia and Oceania.