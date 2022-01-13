Commonwealth Games: NJF postpones trials to February

Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) has postponed the Commonwealth Games trials initially scheduled for January 26-29.

The trials will now hold between February 24-27 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The new development was announced by the media assistant to the NJF President, Mr Ikpo Igbinoba in a press release issued in Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, the federation decided to shift the trials January dates because they clashed with the dates of the zonal eliminations of the upcoming NUGA Games.

Mr. Igbinoba quoted the President of the federation, Dr. Musa Oshodi as saying that “We have to consider the option of postponement for wide participation because the university community is a vital and large part of the judo constituency in the country”.

Over 300 judokas from the 36 states, Abuja, clubs, the military and the paramilitary are expected to participate in the three day event.

Meanwhile, some judokas in Lagos received the news of the postponement with joy.

One of the judokas who didn’t want to be named said the postponement will give her more time to prepare for the all-important trials.

The female judoka said though she trained throughout the Yuletide season, she was glad with the extra one month which the postponement will offer her for preparation.

“I refused to go for the Christmas and New Year holidays. I trained throughout the period.

“If the trials had taken place as scheduled, I would have been ready but with this postponement, I am happy. Now, I have more days to perfect my technique.”