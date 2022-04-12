Commonwealth Games: Victoria to host event in 2026

The 2026 Commonwealth Games have been officially awarded to the Australian state of Victoria.

It will mark the sixth time the Games have been hosted by Australia, but it is the first time a state or region has been awarded the multi-sport event.

The 2026 Commonwealths will be staged across several cities, including Melbourne, which hosted the 2006 Games.



Sixteen sports have been confirmed on the initial programme, with up to seven more set to be added.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) entered an ‘exclusive dialogue’ period with Victoria’s authorities in February.

“The Commonwealth Games Federation is absolutely delighted to award the 2026 Commonwealth Games to Victoria,” said CGF president Dame Louise Martin.

“Commonwealth Games Australia and the Victorian Government have set out a bold and innovative vision that provides an exciting new blueprint for hosting our major multi-sport event.”

Australia’s Gold Coast hosted the last edition of the Games in 2018. The 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham from 28 July-8 August.