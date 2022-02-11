Commonwealth students confer Ambassador of Peace Award on Nasarawa philanthropist

The Commonwealth Students and Youth Federation for Peace (CSYFP), a pan African students and youth advocacy organization, has conferred the Ambassador of Peace Award on a public service icon and philanthropist, Mr. Jamu Emmanuel Lyon.

Presenting the award to the philanthropist, at a colourful ceremony in Akwanga, recently, CSYFP President, Comrade Kewu Suleh, said Lyon had distinguished himself through selfless commitment to development of Africa.

Suleh, a student of the Kigali Institute of Science and Technology, Rwanda, described the award recipient as a youth emancipator, and public service veteran.

The CSYFP president said they choose to honour Lyon because as youth across Africa they need individuals who would inspire them to achieve greatness.

“He is one individual that is inspiring the younger generation. We need to learn to pattern our lives after such individuals.

“When we see people who are doing well wherever they are serving, we tend to associate ourselves with them. He is a typical model for the younger generation of Africa,” Suleh said.

The youth leader disclosed that the award recipient has always been involved in peace building and hence the need to make him a peace ambassador.

Suleh, however, lamented that such individuals were not forthcoming even as Africa was degenerating and his organisation has taken it upon itself to talk to youth across the continent, carry out advocacy programmes, seminars and conferences, towards enhancing the wellbeing of African youth.

Responding shortly afterwards Lyon, a serving police officer, said the recognition would ginger him to continue to do more towards empowering the youth, widows, and orphans, with a view to touching more lives positively.

The award recipient disclosed plans to host a programme through his Non-Governmental Organization, YOFIN which has been in existence for over 15 years, and aimed at combating crime, insecurity and ritual killings especially among youth.

“We will make sure the youth get the impact, not only in Nasarawa state, and Nigeria but across Africa,” he assured.