Commonwealth students confer ‘ambassador of peace’ award on Nasarawa philanthropist

The Commonwealth Students and Youth Federation for Peace (CSYFP), a pan African students and youth advocacy organisation, has confered the prestigious award of its ‘Ambassador of Peace’ on Mr. Jamu Emmanuel Lyon, a public service icon and philanthropist.

The CSYFP presented the award to the recipient at a colourful ceremony which held at the Kini Country Hotel, in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, recently.

Presenting the award, president of the organisation, Comrade Kewu Suleh, said they singled out Lyon for the award because he has distinguished himself through selfless commitment to development of Africa.

Suleh, a student of the Kigali Institute of Science and Technology, in Rwanda, described the award recipient as a youth emancipator, mobilizer and public service veteran.

“We are here to confer an honour on him and appreciate his good works so far. It’s also an opportunity to encourage him to continue the good work because Africa needs people like him,” he said.

The CSYFP president said they choose to honour Lyon because, as youth across Africa, they need individuals who will inspire the youth to achieve greatness.

Suleh however lamented that such individuals are not forthcoming in Africa, with the youth lacking persons who will serve as role models to the younger generation.

“He is one individual that is inspiring the younger generation. We need to learn to pattern our lives after such individuals. When we see people who are doing well wherever they are serving, we tend to associate ourselves with them.

“He is a typical model for the younger generation of Africa,” Suleh said.

The youth leader disclosed that the award recipient has always been involved in peace building and hence the need to make him a peace ambassador.

He lamented that Africa is degenarating and his organisation has taken it upon itself to talk to youth across the continent, carry out advocacy programmes, seminars and conferences, towards enhancing the wellbeing of African youth.

In a speech shortly after being presented with the award, Mr Jamu Emmanuel Lyon, a serving police officer, said the recognition will ginger him to continue to do more towards empowering the youth, widows, orphans, with a view to touching lives positively.

Lyon expressed confidence that his philanthropy will reduce poverty not only in Nigeria but across Africa.

He disclosed plans to host a programme through his non governmental organization, YOFIN, which he established over 15 years ago, aimed at combating crime, criminality, insecurity and ritual killings especially among youth.

“We will make sure the youth get the impact, not only in Nasarawa State, Nigeria but across Africa,” he assured.

As the country gears towards another election year in 2023, Lyon used the opportunity to call on Nigerian youths not to relent in their struggle for better living conditions, urging them not to fall prey to politics of money and empty promises.

“We will tell them that it’s not about the money and empty promises but about their communities and development. Let them vote rightly.

“They should not sell their rights. They should vote for who they know will put food on their table,” he stated.

Mr Jamu Emmanuel Lyon is also the Ajiyan Buh, in Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.