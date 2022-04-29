Commonwealth Trial: 500 Wrestlers storm Yenogoa for 1st Gov. Diri National Wrestling Classics

About 500 Wrestlers from various clubs and over 30 state are already on ground in Yenogoa, Bayelsa state to jostle for honours and participate in the 1st Gov.Diri National Wrestling Classics which will be used to select the country’s athletes for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Wrestling Classics will get underway today (Friday) in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital and end on Tuesday.

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali while briefing media in Yenagoa said a total of 500 wrestlers from about thirty States and ten clubs from the country will be taking part in the competition.

The NWF President who is the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in Bayelsa state stated that arrangements had been concluded for a hitch free tournament.

According to him, winners at the Governor Douye Diri National Wrestling Classics would represent the country at the forthcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games due to be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8 this year.

Igali expressed the hope that the Classics would provide a veritable platform for new competition for the athletes and to prepare them for the Commonwealth Games.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Silver Medalist, Blessing Oborududu in an interview with Sports Journalists expressed her readiness to defend her national title despite battling with a knee injury.

The Governor Douye Diri National Wrestling Classics begins on Friday with the Under 15 age grade, then Graeco Roman and Free style and female wrestling in seven weight classes each day till the final on May 3.

