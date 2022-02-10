Commotion in Enugu as gunmen kill 3 policemen

There was serious commotion and pandemonium in Enugu Thursday afternoon as three policemen were allegedly shot and killed by unknown gunmen.

The incident took place at the Loma Linda Estate area where they sell building materials along the Maryland -Ugwuaji road.

It was gathered that the gunmen abducted a man in the area and when the policemen who were on duty nearby heard the gun shots, they came to know what happened and in the process, they were gunned down.

A source close to the scene of the incident had this to say: “The unknown gunmen kidnapped a man around that covert where they sell ties and it seems their gunshots attracted the police nearby and they tried to block them.



“We heard serious gunshots and believed they must have engaged the police in a shootout, which claimed the lives of three policemen.”





However, police could not confirm the incident as the police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.