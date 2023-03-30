Commotion in Osun as correctional vehicle hit a minibus

Lateef Ibrahim, Osogbo

There was a commotion at Olaiya junction, Osogbo, Osun state Thursday morning as a vehicle conveying prisoners hit an intrastate vehicle popularly known as ‘Korope’.

An eyewitness explained that the driver of the minibus and a woman sustained head and leg injuries before they were rushed to the Osun state university teaching hospital.

He explained that the minibus was on its way when the correctional vehicle which was trying to beat the traffic light rammed into the bus and hit it.

