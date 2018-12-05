Commotion in Osun as hoodlums kill poly lecturer, hold 5 others hostage

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday killed a registry staff of the Osun State College of Technology, OSCOTECH, Esa-Oke, Olaniyi Emmanuel Temitope, and kidnapped other five staffs of the Polytechnic.

It was gathered that the hoodlums attacked the staff of the college on Tuesday night while returning home after close of work.

As at the time of filing this report, a lecturer in the department of Business Administration, Oyeleye Olalekan, the Head of Department (HOD) Civil Engineering department Engr. Adeyeoluwa Bankole, are still being held in the bush.

Also missing is the Director of the College ventures, Dr. Jesuola Ajibola, a secretary in the Civil Engineering department, Adenreti Chukwu, and a staff of the Microfinance Bank in the institution, Rachael Onyinocha Akinboboye.

The Director Media and Public Relations, OSCOTECH, Esa- Oke, said efforts are on to trace the kidnapped staffs of the institution.

