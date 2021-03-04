Communal clash: A/Ibom deputy gov. calls for review of land use decree

The Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, has called for a review of Land Use decree to curb lingering boundary crisis bedeviling the country.

Ekpo blamed the promulgation of the decree as the bane of all boundary crisis and therefore called for a total review of the decree by the National Assembly.

He said this during the Joint Sensitisation and Enlightenment campaign visit of officials of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to the border communities of Akwa Ibom/Abia interstate boundary on Wednesday at Ika Local Government Area.

He said that the decree amounted to an administrative error as it was wrong for people to stay in far away places and demarcate areas they had no idea about, even without considering the consequences of such action on the relationship of the people living in such areas.

The deputy governor remarksd that drawing boundary lines to create a bridge between siblings was not in any way promoting a peaceful coexistence between warring communities.

Ekpo appealed for peace to be maintained until final boundary tracing and demacation was concluded by NBC.

The deputy governor advised against further eruption of crisis in the area which could lead to loss of lives.

“Don’t let a piece of land lead to taking the life of any person because it is not worth it,” Ekpo advised.

He appealed to the NBC and the Nigerian Army to dismantle any vistage of identification supporting ownership claims by both parties in order to ensure peace while carrying on the process of boundary determination.

In his remarks, the deputy governor of Abia, Mr Ude Chukwu attributed most of the boundary crisis across the country to criminality by undesirable elements.

Chukwu called on security operatives to arrest and prosecute such perpetrators.

He also called for a mob up of arms from those who are not licenced to carry arms to curb crisis in the communities.

He commended his counterpart in Akwa Ibom for his efforts at ensuring a peaceful resolution of the boundary crisis.

“Of all the States I have boundary issues with, I’m closest to the Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, who is willing to sacrifice anything to promote peace,” Chukwu said.

He appealed to the communities to exercise patience and allow the National Boundary Commission to do the needful.

The Director-General of the National Boundary Commission, Mr Adamu Adaji said that NBC was in the state to broker peace between the two communities.

He commended the efforts of the two states in maintaining peace at their common borders.

“We are here on a peace mission to preach peace and for you to embrace peace as all Nigerians are free to live anywhere in Nigeria.

“The causes of crisis are due to none determination and demarcation of boundaries between the two states and both parties desire that boundaries be properly determined,” he said.

He called on the youth leaders from both communities to embrace peace, stressing that there was need for Peace and security Committees to be established in both states with membership drawn from relevant agencies.

Related

No tags for this post.