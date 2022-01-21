Communal clash claims 10 in Taraba

No fewer than 10 people were killed a few days ago in a communal clash that erupted between the Ichen and Naka tribe in Bisaula, Baissa local government area of Taraba state.

A resident of Naka, Ms. Buki Ndro, who with our correspondent on the telephone, lamented that property worth millions of Naira were destroyed and that over 6, 000 natives displaced.

She said the skirmishes started in 2021, when there was an attempt to install a village head in Bisaula community which was resisted, calling on the government to “as a matter of urgency” do its best to ensure that the chieftaincy tussle that had claimed the lives of the innocent indigenes was put to rest.

“I can remember that Governor Ishaku in 2021 called a meeting and during the meeting suspended a village head. After the suspension of the village head, the elders forwarded another name for appointment as the new Wakili. Several heads have passed away in the past as a result of this chieftaincy crisis,” she said.

Ms. Ndro said the crisis was unfortunate and called on the government to investigate the remote causes of the disaster in order to restore peace in the area.