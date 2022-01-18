Communal war claims 4 in Ebonyi, corpses missing

Four persons have been reportedly killed in a communal war between Ukawu and Isinkwo communities in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi state.

Tne corpse of the said four deceased were taken away by their attackers.

Blueprint gathered that people from Ukawu community had on Tuesday, went to the beach to scoop sand,which is their major source of living but were allegedly attacked by the Isinkwo warriors.

It was also said that the beach has been causing dispute between the two communities, that the Ukawu people had wanted to use the opportunity of Sit-at-Home of IPOB to make a living from the beach not knowing that their enemies where at alert.

During the attack, four people were allegedly killed.

A Source in the community said, “When our people got to the beach, the Isinkwo people opened fire on us and we had to run for our lives. But on getting to our meeting point we discovered that four people were missing.

“Some of us confirmed they saw when they were shot dead and their corpses taken away. The worse was that we were taking unawares. We didn’t go with gun because we never anticipated any attack. For sometime now the area has been calm”, the source stated.

One of the deceased who was identified as Offor Ujebe, is said to be in his mid 30’s, has three children and the last child is about 9months. The identity of the other three victims were yet to be ascertained at the time of filling this report.

In atelephone interview, Ujebe’s wife who had already lost her voice, said,” they just called me that I should start coming back to the village from Abakaliki, and I left with my three children. On getting to the village now they are telling me that my husband went to the beach were they normally work and there was an attack and they are yet to see him till now.”

Ukawu people however was said to have mobilized their people to Isinkwo to demand for the corpses of those killed and for possible reprisal.

When contacted, the state police Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, said the report had not reached her table, but was hopeful that before the day runs out she would get the signal.