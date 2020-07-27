Communication strategies: Kwara, Kogi Information Commissioners meet, share ideas

The Commissioner for Information and Communications Kogi state, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, paid a courtesy visit to his colleague at the Kwara state Ministry of Communications, Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin.



The duo shared insights on how collaborations can be put in place to promote the activities of the government in their respective states. They also called for synergy.

Kingsley Femi Fanwo commended Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his giant strides across different sectors of the state.

Fanwo said the Kwara state Ministry of Communications was critical to propagating the achievements of the present administration, saying he was in the state to share experiences with his Kwara state counterpart.



He said: “I am here to see my sister and colleague. We have had conversations on how to improve our communication strategies and we both share the same vision. The Kwara state government is doing a lot and we must let the public see what the government is doing. This commissioner is ready and capable of achieving great things in this Ministry.



“In Kogi state, we have negotiated the bend and the world now see what we do as a government. Kwara must move towards that direction.

“These issues were at the front burners of our discussions at the recent PGF Information Commissioners meeting. We have to propagate the achievements of the states controlled by the All Progressives Congress. Kwara and Kogi are brothers, and we have resolved to work together.”

On her part, the Kwara state commissioner for communications, Adenike Afolabi Oshatimehin, thanked his Kogi state counterpart for the familiarisation visit. She said the visit was of mutual benefits to both states.

“The Ministry of Communications will continue to be at the forefront in projecting the activities of governor AbdulRahman AbdulRahman-led administration.



“We are building up our capacity and strategies to change the narrative and correctly inform our people and Kwarans on what we are doing to better the lives of our dear people.

“We are also looking at ICT as well as the digital economy. The ministry will be central to the ICT development of Kwara state.”