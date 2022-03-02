Community-based media campaign: FRCN’s Grace Iliya makes top 50 global voices

A renowned broadcaster and multi-media Journalist, Mrs Grace Iliya, has been named in the top 50 voices rising list by an international organisation, World Pulse, for her community-based media development campaign.

Recently, World Pulse launched a top 50 list celebrating previously unrecognized women leaders who are rising up from the grassroots, using technology to speak out, collaborate, and strengthen their communities.

According to a letter conveying their felicitations to the media guru, “World Pulse is a social media platform that amplifies the voices of women and marginalised groups in order to speed up change and improve the lives of millions around the world. In the lead-up to International Women’s Day, World Pulse is proud to present 50 women leaders who have been selected for this top honor.

“One of the honorees, Grace Iliya from Nigeria, made the list for her award-winning story. This multimedia journalist and humanitarian founded Orah Bayit, an organisation offering sensitisation campaigns to make the electoral process more accessible and inclusive of women with disabilities.

“Grace Iliya aspires to create a shift in organisational structures and policies to transform elections.”

Talking about what the organisation stands for, the letter further read, “World Pulse is an independent, women-led social network that is connecting women leaders worldwide to speed up global change. With a decade of experience using the power of technology to grow women’s leadership across the globe, World Pulse provides a supportive, protected online space where 80,000 women from 200+ countries are connecting, gaining digital leadership skills, and exchanging stories and resources to grow their impact.”

The Kaduna-born Journalist, Iliya, is the head of sports Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).