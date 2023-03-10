Community based training scheme, panacea for unemployment – NDE boss 

Director General National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo has described the Community Based Training Scheme (CBTS) introduced by the Directorate as a panacea for the disturbing spate of unemployment in the country.

Speaking at a triple function held at the NDE office in Kano, Thursday, Fikpo stated that the CBTS had been conceived to impart vocational skills aimed at acquainting the beneficiaries with the most basic skills needed to keep them afloat adding that with the unemployment scourge permeating the nation, the NDE has played a considerable role in reducing the spate.

According to him, with the ongoing training cutting across all the 44 Local Government Areas in Kano State, the total sum of 220 beneficiaries have been carefully drawn from the 44 local government areas in the state out of which 88 would eventually benefit from the resettlement scheme in a form of soft loan to enable them commenced their respective businesses.

Fikpo, who was represented at the triple events, by the Kano State Coordinator of the Directorate, Malam Inuwa Adamu Abdullahi however stressed the need for the beneficiaries to effectively use the training they have acquired and the soft loan granted them, in order to prove their worthiness in that regard.

Speaking earlier, the Director Vocational Skills Department (VSD), Malam Isa Abdu said the triple events were organised and held for the target of the projected target to be reached positing that there was the compelling need for the beneficiaries to fully comprehend the nitty-gritty of becoming self-reliant in the absence of white collar jobs.

