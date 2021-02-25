Community decries attack on UCTH director

The attack on the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Professor Ikpeme Ikpeme by a group with the name ‘Concerned Staff of UCTH’ has not gone down well with the Eniong Abatim community in Odukpani local government area of Cross River state.

The community Thursday warned the group to allow Professor Ikpeme focus on the good works he is doing to reposition the hospital.

In a press statement made available to our reporter in Calabar, and signed by the chairman of the community, Elder David Okon, the community said :“Some faceless paid agents parading as ‘Concerned Staff’ of the health establishment,” had published a report in the media aimed at “bringing the character, person and the official position of Professor Ikpeme into disrepute.

Denying an allegation of ethnic cleansing leveled against the CMD, the statement noted that, “It is a verifiable fact that out of 32 heads of departments and units appointed directly by the hospital, only 12 are Efik. Out of the 12 who are from Efik, only 2 are from Odukpani, the local government area of Professor Ikpeme, non from Eniong where he hails from.”

