Community health board begins e-registration for training institutions 

The Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria (CHPRBN) has commenced e-registration, e-licensing and e-indexing training for all categories of community health training institutions in the country.

The training, which commenced Monday in Abuja at the Federal Civic Service Institute, Duste, Abuja, comes as the Board prepares to migrate all community health practitioners into electronic data base that will make it easier to access data of community health workers and other practitioners within the sector in the country.

Speaking with newsmen at the opening ceremony of the training workshop in Abuja, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Board, Alhaji Bashir Idris, said, “The essence of the e-registration of practitioners and institutions offering community health services is to make available ready data for the board and also try to get rid of quack community health practitioners, which will go a long way to improve primary health services at the rural areas.”

He said, “With the e-registration, school HODs, Examinations Officers, Accountants and individuals, who may wish to enroll for certification may not necessarily need to come to Abuja for such exercise but will henceforth commence such processes from every region across the country as they should have been trained on such processes which they will take back to their various schools.”

Over 600 community health practitioners, community school HODs, Examinations Officers and Accountants are attending the three-day training on the e-licensing, e-registration and e-indexing training for community health institutions, which would pave the way to accurate data base for numbers of community health workers in Nigeria, as investors and government institutions could work with such data for planning and health mapping in the country.