Community leader lauds NGO’s care for orphans

The community leader of Ungwar Makama, Usman Alikali, has applauded OAKS Initiative for Transformation; a nongovernmental organisation for the show of love to the orphans and the less priviledged in the community.

Alikali, who is the Sarki of the community, stated that the beneficiaries and the community at large cannot pay back the NGO for the gesture.

“Today, the beneficiaries are happy with the NGO, especially at this period of festivities; a period when many parents could not afford to buy clothes for their children.

“We are happy that OAKS Initiative for Transformation has taken the responsibility upon itself to provide Christmas clothes for these little children. Our prayer for the NGO is to grow to a higher level,” Alikali said.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the presentation of the clothes to the beneficiaries, the executive director of the NGO, Barrister Ruth Olajide, said the organisation is interested in the welfare of children and women.

When asked of what informed the decision, she said: “We realised that many parents are out of job for a very long period, making it difficult for them to cater for their children, especially at a time like this, being the reason for taking it upon ourselves to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged during Christmas.

“Last year, we were able to provide 70 sweat shirts, but this year, we have shortlisted 62 children drawn from two communities; Ugwar Makama and Kurmi Gwari to provide them with Xmass and new year clothes.

“It is obvious that many people are in dire need at this period, and it is our responsibility as NGO to ensure that the less privileged are also happy.”