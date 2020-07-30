Community policing: Eleme command begins operation flush out criminals

The Eleme Police Area command headquarters in Rivers state has embarked on a full scale combing of criminal hideouts in the Eleme communities as it succeeded in arresting over ten suspects during its first operation Wednesday.

Eleme is one of the 23 local government areas of Rivers state and a leading oil and gas industrial – rich and commercial centre in Rivers state playing host to over 200 multi nationals, including the Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC) and a World-class Indorama Petrol Chemicals and Fertilizer Company among others.

The area commander, Martin Nwogor, barely four months in office led the first operation and rolled out over twelve operational vehicles from all the police divisions under his jurisdiction with his armed officers and their Divisional Police Officer (DPOs) as they combed from communities to communities such as Alode, Agbonchia and part of Ogale with the support of community youth leaders.

Nwogor who addressed reporters at the Area Command Headquarters said the operation marked a formal launching of Community Policing Scheme introduced in 2004 by the federal government but could not take off due to inadequate preparation.

The Eleme area commander attested to the fact that Eleme is one of the areas in Rivers state that has seen worst horrendous and cult-related and other criminally based killings in recent times adding that despite some obvious challenges, the area commander resolved to nip criminality in the board without compromise.

In recent times, despicable criminal elements in Eleme held sway in most of the ten communities such as Ebubu, Agbonchia, Alesa, Onne, Ogale, Alode where rival cult groups unleash mayhem on each other.