Community policing: We still need state police- Makinde insists

Oyo state governor Engr. Seyi Makinde has said that Nigeria still need state police for effective security of lives and property.

Gov Makinde stated this at the weekend while inaugurating the Community Policing Advisory Council, (CPAC), in Oyo state, at the Oyo state Government House, in Ibadan.

The governor said that in as much as the Community policing is a welcome development, there is still the need for state police.

He said all hands must be on deck to ensure that the community policing initiative gets the backing of the grassroots, saying his administration will work with other stakeholders to make the initiative a success.

“We will make this initiative work as we continue to hope that Nigeria, one day, will get to that state of maturity where the constitution will be amended for us to have state police.” , he said.

“Community policing is not an issue for the police alone”, the governor said, “quite frankly, the bad boys are from certain homes, communities and we know them.

“So, I want to urge our traditional rulers to ensure that community policing gets to the grassroots in their domain. Once we are able to attack some crimes and criminal elements at the community level, the resources at the state level can be deployed effectively for some other things”.

The governor however, expressed confidence in the membership of the newly-inaugurated council under the Chairmanship of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi .

Speaking at the inauguration, Oba Adeyemi promised that the Advisory committee will do their best to satisfy the aspirations of those that appointed them into the committee

“We are happy to be here today for this inauguration. I want to promise, on behalf of other members, that we will know our responsibilities and do our best to satisfy the aspirations of those who put us in this position. We will do everything possible, because it is an honor for a few of us to be selected for this task, among millions of people in the state. And it is a task that must be done for Oyo State.

“I have worked with major ministries, agencies. We are partners in progress with them in the service of this state. We will ensure we do our best to justify your expectation in us for this honor. The security of lives and property of the people cannot be taken for granted. I want to assure the governor that all of us will be equal to the task.”

Members of the committee included the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade; Chairman, Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oke-Ogun; Chairman, Council of Obas and Chiefs, Ibarapa.

Others are: Service Commanders of Security Agencies; Chief Imam of Ibadanland and chairman, Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs; chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria and Secretary; Seriki Shasha (Representative of Arewa Community in Oyo State); representative of Igbo Community in Oyo State; chairman, PCRC, Oyo State and the chairperson, National Council of Women Affairs, Oyo State.