Commuters, motorists stranded as fuel queues return to FCT

Motorists in the federal capital territory are lamenting the return of fuel queues to filling stations across the city.

A resident of Karu, who simply identified himself as Edwin, wondered why fuel would be scarce after the NNPCL promised Nigerians that the fuel scarcity was over.

This newspaper gathered that not one filling station along the Nyanya-Karshi road was selling fuel. That stretch of road has over 15 fuel stations.

Edwin told Blueprint that he drove from Karu to as far as Karshi without getting fuel.

“I parked my car in the house and decided to use public transport. It’s a shame that we are experiencing this (fuel scarcity) at the moment,” he said.

The scarcity has affected transportation fare as a normal trip from Jikwoyi to Nyanya that used to be N100 rose to N150.

As the Tricycles popularly refered to as

KEKE drive from Jikwoyi to Nyanya, Blueprint noticed that black marketers were back in full force.

At Kuje, the story was the same as commuters were made to cough out an additional N200 to the normal N400 they pay to get to Area 1 or Berger.

Blueprint gathered that none of the 10 filling stations in the area sold fuel.

