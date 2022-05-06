Compel our leadership to conduct election, MACBAN begs Sultan, others

Members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breaders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have appealed to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, and other Board of Trustee members (BOT) to compel its leadership to conduct their election to avoid looming crisis.

A statement jointly signed by the Chairman of MACBAN and Secretary, Abdulkareem Bayero, and Abdul Bonga Maikono, Thursday reads; “In line with the Constitution and doctrine of regulations guiding the workings and overall activities of Miyetti Allah which indicated in clear terms the process of election of leaders and their tenure respectively.

“However, we are deeply concerned and worried that election has not been scheduled even after the tenure of the present leadership had expired.

“It is equally worthy of note to appreciate the fact that MACBAN does not accommodate self perpetuation in power but due process of internal democracy and freedom of choice of who should be the next leaders in a free and fair contest.

“We therefore as Concerned Members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breaders Association continue to call and draw the attention of the Sultanate and Emirs of Kano, Zazzau, the Lamido of Adamawa and Emir of Katsina who constitute the Board of Trustees to compel the leadership of MACBAN whose tenure have expired to quickly conduct election for various positions which should be seen to be free and fair.

“The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breaders Association of Nigeria is for all of us whose existence has served the interest of numerous members. MACBAN is the only democratic pastoralists association in the entire country that produces its leaders and leadership through elections. It has structures from Wards, Local Government Areas ,states, and national that should not allow not its structure to be wasted .

“Inview of the foregoing, we are compelled to call for His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto to hasten the conduct of Election in the Association inorder to avoid uncertainty vacuum that will bring crisis. Appreciatively, we thank the respected BOT members for their patience, forbearance and concerns they show for the organization to progress and stay united,” they said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

