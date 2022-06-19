Competency test: Kaduna sacks NUT President, 2,356 other teachers 

Kaduna state government has confirmed that it has sacked 2,357 teachers in the state.

Out of the number, 2,192 were eased out for failing to sit for a competency test and 165 for failing the said test, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) has said.

However, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kaduna state chapter, Ibrahim Dalhatu, told journalists that sacking the teachers based on the competency test was illegal, adding that the test was conducted against court order and the test should not be a basis to sack teachers.

The state government conducted a competency test for over 30,000 primary school teachers in December 2021, KADSUBEB said in a statement issued by Hauwa Mohammed in Kaduna on Sunday.

She said 2,192 primary school teachers including the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Mr Audu Amba had been dismissed for refusing to sit for the competency test.

According to the KADSUBEB spokesperson, 165 of the 27,662 teachers that sat for the competency test were also sacked for poor performances, noting that they scored below 40%.

According to the Board, “Following the state government’s resolution for continued assessment of teachers to ensure better delivery of learning outcomes for pupils, KADSUBEB conducted another competency test for the teachers in December 2021.

“The services of teachers who scored below 40 per cent are no longer required and their appointments have been terminated from the public service for their poor performances. Teachers who scored 75 per cent and above were recognised as those who passed the test and qualified for attending courses in leadership and school management.”

Hauwa said qualified teachers will be included in Teacher Professional Development (TPD) programmes to enhance their capacities to deliver quality teaching to pupils.

“Teachers who scored between 40 and 74 per cent did not meet up with the minimum pass mark, they will be given a second chance to improve their capacities. KADSUBEB has initiated viable training programmes for teachers under its statutory TPD with support from the state government and development partners.

“The training programmes will be conducted during the end of term vacation and in their respective schools, to minimise disruptions of teaching and learning. They are also encouraged to complement the government’s efforts and seek personal development for their own good.

“The board is assuring teachers and the public that it remains committed to ensuring their continuous professional development and the improvement of the learning outcomes of pupils and students,” she said.

