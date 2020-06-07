Comply with COVID-19 Task Force directives on lockdown of Churches – Oyo state CAN chairman

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo state chapter on Saturday asked all its members in the state to comply with the directives handed down by the state COVID -19 Task Force on lockdown of churches and mosques in the state.

The state Chairman of the association, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, gave the charge in Ibadan while speaking on the need to for religious centres to comply with the COVID -19 Task Force instructions.

He said, “It is necessary to address and make official statement to guide the leadership of various churches and fellowship centres considering various conflicting news that has rented the air”.

“In a situation like this, it’s part of leadership roles, to clear air on misleading information circulating around to safe followers from falling victims of fake news or misinformation which may eventually subject them to severe punishment. As we all know that ignorance is not an excuse in the court of law”, he said.

Continuing, he said “The federal government has done the appropriate thing by relaxing the measures to allow each state make its decision based on the current situation and report on COVID -19 pandemic in a particular state. Moreso, state has autonomy to decide on how best to govern its subjects”.

“As at today the decision of Oyo government is to retain the restrictions earlier imposed on lockdown of religious centres, imposition of curfew from 8pm to 5am, social gathering should not exceed number of people allowed by the government”.

“As residents of Oyo state we all should adhere strictly to the state directives. As Christians, it’s behoves of us to honour and obey government, regardless of the motive behind the decision or order or policy (either in good or bad faith). Even in a situation where government deliberately work against church, God did not permit us to disobey or involve in violence. The best way to show our anger against enemies that brought Covid-19 pandemic on us is to humble ourselves before God. Confess our sins, turn away completely from all evil and ask for the mercy of God”.