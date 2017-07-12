Computerised driver’s license: Investor appeals for FG, stakeholders synergy

The need for proper synergy between private investors and the federal government agencies saddled with responsibility of ensuring proper and safe road transportation, has been reechoed, ABDULLAHI MUHAMMAD reports

Nigerian roads, no doubt, have remained in bad shape despite the billions of naira spent over the years to maintain old ones and build new ones as well. Th is unsavoury situation has done huge damage not only to the Nigerian economy, but also to the lives and properties of the citizenry owing to the high number of road mishaps that occur across the country. Many policies and programmes have been proffered, but no concrete action has so far been taken. Concerned individuals and organizations have also advocated the way forward in the form of collaboration among major stakeholders. The proposed collaboration, which is said to be the only missing link in shaping a model in road transport policy, is to bring all stakeholders under one umbrella to develop a blueprint for Nigerian roads.

Chairman /Chief Executive offi cer of Temple Resources Nigeria limited, Mr. Segun Obayando made this call recently during a one day workshop organised by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), for all driving school operators in the entire country. Mr Obayando, reiterated the need for all the driving schools in Nigeria to heed to the call as that is the only way to bring all vehicle operators under one umbrella. He stressed the need for a technical service provider for the project in ensuring a modern scientifi c way of certifying drivers and the provision of electronic drivers license.

He added that his company was ready to offer the service across the nation. While urging the participants, who were drawn from the owners of driving schools across the country to be up and doing, he decried wrong ways in which Nigerians try to achive success. According to him, the driving school operators, should henceforth, stop patronising lawless Nigerians by insisting that they follow due process and do the right thing. He said: “Iam telling you this because you are the ones the people approach to acquire the initial knowledge about driving and the onus is on you to help recommend to the appropriate authority for the provision of driving license which henceforth will be computerized. Our own is to provide technical manpower needed. I can also tell you that we are at every states of the country to provide the services as well as well trained manpower, which stands us out as the sole provider of computerized vehicles inspection at the moment”.

On the eff ective takeoff of the computerized vehicle license earlier announced by the organization, he further explained that the project has been put on hold just to enable many states key into the programme which is to bring a permanent solution to issues of half-baked drivers across Nigeria. He said: “We have about just seven states that has keyed into the programme and are ready to commence along other ones.

We are going to commence very soon but we want the numbers to get to at least one third of 36 states of the federation so that others who are yet to join may get along subsequently. Part of our reasons for the technical delay, is that we are waiting to seal an understanding with the mother ministry which is the Federal Ministry of Transportation so it is a national project” Obayando however told the driving schools operators, that those who participated in driving schools will henceforth be confirmed by being subjected to computerized Highway Code examination tests.

Mr. Obayando, also advised the operators, as commercial business men, to always work in line with government guidelines in order not to cause any damage to the system as every country has a standard of road safety. He however, urged them to ensure that those who operate illegally are brought to book and be made to face consequences. “Why I am saying this is to bring to mind that there is no country where government provides everything to the people and that is why some of us from the private sector are bringing in our expertise to contribute in developing Nigeria. And I suggest that you too as individual business men should be law abiding to help government create an enabling ground for us our business to thieve,” he said