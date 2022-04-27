Concerns over Putin’s health heightens as Russian leader shakes during meetings

Vladimir Putin’s health is again under the microscope after footage emerged appearing to show him trembling uncontrollably.

The Russian leader has long been rumoured to be hiding a serious condition, perhaps Parkinson’s, amid the war in Ukraine.

But new footage of a meeting between him and his Belarusian ally Aleksandr Lukashenko at the Kremlin shows Putin hold his arm to his chest in an apparent effort to stop his hand shaking violently.

His leg also seemed to be trembling before he walked awkwardly towards Belarus’ President, in the clip from February 18, before the invasion began.

The 69-year-old seems unsteady on his feet and his thumb appears to spasm.

Visegrad24, which first published the footage online, claimed it was ‘probably the clearest video of something being wrong with Putin’s health’, the Daily Express reported.

It is the latest question mark about the Russian leader’s health to stem from increasingly rare footage of him.

Putin had been meeting other world leaders at an unusually long table, sparking suggestions that he was worried about contracting Covid.

Then he was shown seemingly gripping another, less lengthy, table at a different meeting, when he repeatedly tapped his foot and slouched.

He also appeared unsteady and chewing his lip at an Easter church service.

It has fuelled claims that he could be suffering from Parkinson’s disease, as well as the side effects of medication used to treat it.

