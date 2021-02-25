Concessioning of Asaba airport, a monumental fraud – Delta APC

Delta State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday described the concesioning of Asaba International Airport by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s led administration as monumental fraud.

A statement by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Bar. Sylvester Imonina, said the fraud called ‘concessioning of Asaba International Airport ‘will go down in history as a greatest bleak, shady business and economic coup against Deltans.

Delta state government had concessioned its Asaba International Airport to a private company to run for 30 years with annual payment of N100 million as revenue for the state.

The signing of the concession agreement between the state government and the Consortium, Asaba Airport Company Ltd” took place at the airport in Asaba on Tuesday.

The statement said that APC will support any government that is transparent in concessioning public properties.

APC spokesman said that he concurred with the saying that “government has no business in business”. This would mean that, the business of any serious minded government is to provide enabling environment for private businesses to thrive.

According to him, “It is an affront to common sense that an airport (business) wherein more than N40billion was invested, was concessioned for N4billion, and to yield N100million annually because of vested interests.

“A mathematical calculation of the above figures shows that Deltans will not recoup the expended incomes for the concesionning in the near future, how much more make profits from it.

“It is shocking to note that there was no advertisement nor publicity and/or adequate information on plans by the government to concession the Airport. This is attributable to the vested interests of the cronies of the government and evil desire to enslave Deltans.

“They see it as another “isiagware” of theirs! In other words, the concesioning was done in bad faith, and solely to enrich kleptomaniacs in government circles.

“Delta APC challenges the Delta State Government to put in the public domain, wherein there were publications on the planned concesionning of the Airport. Also, the government should show to Deltans the companies and/or corporate bodies that partook in the exercise, and how much each of them bid.

“We call on Deltans and all people of goodwill to kick against this obvious shenanigans, called “concessioning of Asaba airport.”