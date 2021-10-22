Condemnations trails explosive attack on Abuja – Kaduna rail track by terrorists, NRC begins probe

Nigerians have taken to the social media to condemn the Wednesday night attack of a Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) coach with explosives by yet to be identified persons between Rijana and Dutse along the Abuja-Kaduna rail track.

Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Engineer Fidet Okhiria on Thursday confirmed the attack and said the explosives destroyed part of the rail tracks between the two towns.

Whilst he said the Corporation is working round the clock to restore the train services, he said “Yes, there was an explosive on our rail track somewhere around Rijana and Dutse last night, and this damaged the track. Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure that the train services along the Kaduna-Abuja route are fully restored,”

Engr Okhiria however denied reports that the terrorist had attempted shooting the driver saying: “There was nothing like that. Only an explosive that went up on the track.

“Are you aware that we even ran a train service this morning? There was nothing like shooting or the train by bandits. Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure full train services are restored along that route.”

Meanwhile, people have called for the suspension of the train services along that route until the government guarantees the safety of the tracks and lives of passengers who commute daily between Abuja and Kaduna.

Prominent social crusader and Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani

also confirmed the attack via his verified Facebook page.