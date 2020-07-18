Conditional Cash Transfer not for APC members alone- Minister

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Faruq has debunked the allegations making the round in Zamfara state that the ongoing federal government Conditional Cash Transfer program to vulnerable people through her ministry is for only card carrying members of the All Progressive Congress APC.

The minister who stated this at a press conference in Gusau Saturday, said those peddling the rumors and allegations have been given wrong information about the program.

She said, the Conditional Cash Transfer which began in the selected six local government areas of Zamfara state by the federal government through her ministry was for all vulnerable people irrespective of their political party.

“I want to make it clear that, the Conditional Cash Transfer program is for everyone particularly poor people to reduce the total suffering they were encountering socioally and economically regardless of their political views”. She said.

According to her, the Local Government of Gusau, Tsafe, Bukkuyum, Kaura Namoda, Gummi and Bungudu were selected for the implementation of the pilot program while the remaining eight would soon be coopted to benefit same scheme.

The minister also cautioned beneficiaries of the program in Zamfara state not to collect below the maximum of N80,000 and minimum of N30,000 from officials assigned to conduct the exercise in the state

“I want to categorically states that any officials found given less than the approved N90,000 or minimum of N30,000 amount to the beneficiaries of the ongoing Conditional Cash Transfer program in Zamfara state should be reported to the state government and my ministry as my phone number and that of the Governor Bello Mohammed Mataealle would remain open for any complain.” She said.