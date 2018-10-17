Conduct fresh primaries or refund our money, aspirants tell Bauchi APC

All Progressives Congress Bauchi state Assembly aspirants who lost in the recent party primaries have called on the national leadership of the party to conduct fresh primaries in the state or refund them their expression of interest and nomination fees.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, spokesperson of the forum, Aishatu Haruna, who contested the Zungur/ Galambi constituency lamented that no election was conducted in the state but the party allegedly announced the names of its favourite aspirants as flag bearers and submitted the list to INEC.

“They sold forms to us, screened and cleared us to run without telling us that we had any problems, but they didn’t provide fair playing ground to all aspirants during the primary election.

In fact, no election took place, they only nominated candidates for the party,’’ she said.

She added that they had no choice than to appeal to the national headquarters of the party and President Buhari to wade into the matter with a view to ensuring that justice is done to them.

‘‘What we demand is the total election should be cancelled or else, the party should refund us the monies we spent”.

She stated.

The aspirant who revealed that the state Governor Mohammed Abubakar had after the outcome of the primary election promised to meet with aggrieved aspirants decried that up to this moment he didn’t redeem his pledge but sent one of his advisers to talk to them.

‘‘Up to now, we were not told when the governor will sit with us.

He should sit with all the aspirants concerned so we can tell him our grievances.

If we don’t hear from him within the next few days, we will decide our next line of action,’’ she threatened.

