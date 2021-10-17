Confed Cup: Bayelsa United shock CS Sfaxien in Yenagoa

Bayelsa United secured a slim 1-0 win against Tunisian club CS Sfaxien in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup first round tie at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Sunday.

The hosts scored the decisive goal in the 59th minute of the keenly contested encounter through Victory Beniangba sublime goal

The Nigerian side fought hard to add to their advantage but were unable to breach the Tunisians defence for a second time.

The visitors came close to equalising in the closing stage of the game but Bayelsa United’s defence thwarted all their efforts.

The return leg will take place next week Saturday at the Stade Taieb Mhiri in Sfax.

