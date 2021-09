Bayelsa United have qualified for the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup at the expense of Ashanti Golden Boys from Guinea after they won 4-2 at Yenogoa, Bayelsa state.

Bayelsa will now battle CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in the next round of the competition next month.

This fixture will only have one leg following the uncertainties that followed the military coup that took place in Guinea recently with the CAF directives that one legged tie be played.

Related

No tags for this post.