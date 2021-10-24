Confed Cup: Enyimba advance to play-offs

Two time Africa champion Enyimba Fc pf Aba has qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup playoff to determine the teams for the group phase of the competition after they edged past Diambars of Senegal 3-0 at their fortress in Aba Sunday evening.

Enyimba thus advanced 4-0 on aggregate having won thefirst game in Senegal by the odd goal.

Tosin Omoyele put the home team in front after just two minutes thanks to an assist by Victor Mbaoma.

Mbaoma then turned from provider to scorer with Enyimba second goal in the 31st minute.

Enyimba increased their lead on the full time through substitute Samuel Kalu.

Diambars played well in the second half but did not have the cutting edge.

Enyimba will now await the draw that will include the clubs who dropped out in the CAF Champions League.

Nigeria other representatives in the competition, Bayelsa United fairy run in the Confederation Cup has ended with distrastrous 4-0 thumping by Tunisian side CS Sfaxien.

The NNL and FA Cup holders had shocked the Tunisians 1-0 in Yenogoa in the first leg last week.

The Tunisians runs riot in the return leg racing to four goal lead in the first half of the match in Tunisia.