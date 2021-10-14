Confed Cup: Enyimba off to Dakar to face Diambers

Nigeria’s CAF Confederation Cup representatives Enyimba International Fc of Aba has departed the shores of the country for Dakar, Senegal’s capital to face Diambers Football Club in the first leg second preliminary match.

The people’s Elephant confirmed their departure on their official Facebook page but did not provide details on their travelling itinerary.

” the club said in a post with a picture of their new coach,”Dakar bound, players and officials” with a photograph of new gaffer Finidi George and a player.

Enyimba who got a bye in the first round will face the Senegalese on Saturday in a two-leg clash with the return leg slated for Aba next week.

The Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL most successful club would want to go beyond their quarter-final feat achieved by the club last season.

Enyimba few weeks ago announced former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George as their new gaffer and will face the Senegalese in his first competitive match for the Peoples Elephants.

Related

No tags for this post.