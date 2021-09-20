Confed Cup: Gov. Diri splashes N14m on Bayelsa United, redeems bus pledge

An elated Governor Douye Diri has doled out N14 million to the state-owned football club, Bayelsa United, for the victory over visiting AS Ashanti Golden Boys of Guinea in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The match played at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa saw the youthful Bayelsa team winning by 4-2.

Before the game commenced, Governor Diri had promised to handsomely encourage the players if they emerged victorious.

He said the team would get N10m for a win and N1m for any goal scored, a promise he redeemed immediately the game ended.

Senator Diri, who congratulated the club for the victory, urged the players not to allow it get into their heads but should rather spur them to more victories.

The governor, also on Sunday, presented a brand new Coaster bus to the team.

He made the presentation to the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Dr. Daniel Igali, and the management of the club in Government House, Yenagoa, before the Confederation Cup game.

The governor had during the official reception in honour of the team after winning the 2021 AITEO Cup last month in Benin promised the players a bus.

Governor Diri said the state was proud of its teams for bringing glory to Bayelsa.

