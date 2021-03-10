ConfedCup: Enyimba pip Ahli Benghazi

Enyimba got off to a winning start in the Confederation Cup Group A when they beat Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon in Aba.

Captain Austin Oladapo put the home team in front after just 10 minutes.

However, the Libyans drew level from the penalty spot through Abdallah Imhamed on 18 minutes.

Striker Victor Mbaoma restored the lead for Enyimba two minutes from the break.

Enyimba will next week face Orlando Pirates in in continuation of the group stage of the

