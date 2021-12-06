Confederation Cup: After crashing out, Rivers United return from Egypt

Nigeria’s second representatives in continental competition, Rivers United Fc of Port Harcourt are expected back in the country after crashing out of the CAF Confederation Cup on the away goals rule when they lost 1-0 to Al Masry in Egypt.

Last week, Rivers won the first leg 2-1 in Aba.

However, the 1-0 home win by the Egyptians meant they will advance to the group phase of the competition having scored a goal in Nigeria.

Enyimba are now the only club left in international football after they won their second leg CAF Confederation Cup playoffs against Al Ittihad of Libya.

CAF are yet to rule on the first leg match which was postponed due to travel problems to Tunisia encountered by Enyimba.

