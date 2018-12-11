Confer SAN on Solicitors General, DPP, Agabi tells NJC

A former Minister of Justice, Mr Kanu Agabib (SAN) yesterday, advocated the conferment of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) status on the Solicitors General and Directors of Public Prosecution in the

country.

Agabi, who spoke in Abuja at the 2018 annual general conference of the Law Officers Association of Nigeria (LOAN) said the call became necessary because of their contributions, arguing that they deserved to be conferred with the status automatically.

The conference had as its theme: The Law Officer as an Unbiased Umpire Amidst Economic Challenges and Realities Towards the 2019 General Elections.

The former AGF noted that, since the conferment of the status on the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School is automatic, Solicitors General and Directors of Public Prosecution should also enjoy the same privilege.

He said: “It is among you that solicitors general and directors of public prosecution are appointed. In view of this, you deserve to be conferred with SAN status because of your hard work. You are working

and you should be rewarded.

“Since the conferment of the status on the director-general of the Nigerian Law School is automatic, solicitors general and directors of public prosecution should also enjoy such privilege because of their

contributions to the legal profession.”

Earlier, the President of the association, Barrister Yusuf Abdullahi Abdulkadir, had faulted the claims that the ministries of justice were not generating revenues for the government, saying: “we save trillions

of naira annually for the government”.

To this end, he called for adequate budgetary funding and releases to the Ministry of Justice and justice sector, just as he called for the intervention of the Presidency over the non-implementation of the

harmonisation of 1994 circular of the salary of law officers by some state governments.

In his address, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami, called on members of the association not to compromise their ethics as the country goes to the polls in 2019.

