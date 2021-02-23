Confirm Bawa as EFCC chairman, group tells Senate



The Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CAACASVI) in conjunction with the Youth Consensus Forum have urged the Senate to expeditiously confirm the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



A press statement in Abuja yesterday and signed by Comrades Olumuyiwa Onlede, George Awazie, and Haruna Abdulsalam Okatahi, the civil society organisations noted that on February 16, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari redeemed one of his pledges to Nigerian youths by appointing Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC chairman subject to Senate confirmation, a development that threw patriotic Nigerians, particularly the youth, into jubilation.

According to the statement, “One would have thought the interest of the nation will come first, one will also expect the voice of majority roaring with joy for this appointment by the president to overshadow the voice of minority whose personal interest is of priority to them due to unpatriotic tendencies and those whose greatest enterprise is heating up the polity”.



The statement further said, “To set the record straight, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the newly appointed chairman of EFCC, is a core detective of the commission having joined EFCC in 2005. On the basis of that we believe the commission will not know him less and that has been confirmed by the official statement from EFCC, exonerating him from any allegation of fraud, bribery or unfair practices within and outside the commission as being peddled in some quarters.



The statement also reaffirmed the authenticity of all integrity and security checks carried out by relevant government agencies on the person of Abdulrasheed Bawa before his appointment was announced.

“We in the youth constituency see the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa by President Muhammadu GCFR as well deserved, most especially as it came with two merits.



“One is the fact that Abdulrasheed Bawa is only 40 years old, hence justifying the long agitation for youth inclusiveness in governance.”

“Secondly, Abdulrasheed Bawa is a core staff of the commission who has distinguished himself in the course of his service to his fatherland and will definitely spare him of divided loyalty as we always had in the past and mostly in cases of appointment outside the commission.



“The appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the Chairman of EFCC is also well deserved as his tenure which we believe will be fruitful and make a lot of statements will be a stepping stone for youths in taking over power at all levels of governance. His tenure will also assist in defining the kind of nation we as youths desire to rule as no nation can thrive under severe corruption and unfair practices not minding who is at the helm of affairs be it old politicians or youthful politicians as being lately agitated.



“Therefore, on behalf of patriotic youths of Nigeria, we appreciate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, for appointing one of our own as Chairman of EFCC. We want to also use this opportunity to congratulate Abdulrasheed Bawa for his appointment and urge him to justify every indices and merit that gave him the appointment as we believe it is not yet time for long celebration but work, work and work for the betterment of Nigerians.

“We urge the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not to be intimidated in carrying out their constitutional duty and also to resist every scheming, politics and personal interests by some individuals all in a bid to stall the confirmation of Abdulrasheed Bawa. We urge the Senate to uphold the principle of separation of power as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended. The Senate must do the needful by speedily confirming the nominee as we believe in his capacity to prove to Nigerians and, of course, the whole world that indeed the youth of Nigeria today are not only ready for power but ready to deliver in governance at all levels,” he said.

