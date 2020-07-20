Confirmed! Benue assembly speaker, son, another lawmaker test positive for Coronavirus

Speaker of the Benue state House of Assembly, Mr Titus Uba has been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

His son and a member representing Kwande east state constituency, Tertsea Gbisea, are among the 66 people, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Chief press secretary to the Speaker, Lubiem Tiav who revealed this said samples from Uba and four assembly members were taken by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the speaker’s media aide, “Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly Titus Uba received his COVID-19 results on Saturday and tested positive. All the speaker’s household whose samples were tested for the dreaded disease came out negative except the speaker and his last son.

“According to the results, he is asymptomatic but stable, hale and hearty, in high spirit and has since commenced full treatment in self-isolation according to the protocol and advice of medical professionals.”