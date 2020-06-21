Confirmed: COVID-19 cases in Oyo now 860 – Makinde



Chairman of Oyo state COVID-19 Task Force, Governor Seyi Makinde, Sunday disclosed that the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases has increased to 860.

According to the governor via his Twitter handle, the number of COVID-19 discharged cases in the state is now 282.

Makinde who is the chairman of Oyo state COVID-19 Task Force said 51 new coronavirus positive cases have been recorded in the state.

Governor Makinde said, “One confirmed COVID-19 case received their second negative test result and has been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 281.”



On the 51 new cases, the governor said, ‘the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 51 suspected cases came back positive, thereby increasing the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oyo state to 860

“The cases are from Oyo East (15), Ogbomosho South (9), Ibarapa North (5), Egbeda (4), Ibadan South East (4), Ogbomosho North (3), Ibadan South West (3), Oyo West (2), Oluyole (2), Afijio (1), Akinyele (1), Ibarapa East (1) and Ibadan North (1) Local Government Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 860.”