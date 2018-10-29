Confirmed: Leicester Owner, five others dead after Helicopter crash

Vichai, two members of his staff, the pilot and a passenger died when the aircraft crashed at about 8:30 pm on Saturday.

Witnesses said the helicopter just cleared the King Power Stadium before it spiraled out of control and crashed in a fireball.

Thousands of bouquets and scarves have already been left outside the ground.

In a statement released, Leicester City said the club’s thoughts were with “the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of all those on-board at this time of unspeakable loss”.

The chairman has been described as “a man of kindness, of generosity and a man whose life was defined by the love he devoted to his family and those he so successfully led”.

“Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the club that is now his legacy,” it added.

The statement also said that a book of condolence will be opened at King Power Stadium from Tuesday morning and the team’s next fixture against Southampton in the EFL Cup has been postponed.

The club added that it had been “truly touched” by the response of the football community, which included the arch above Wembley Stadium being lit in blue and white.

