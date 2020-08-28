Confirmed: Super Eagles prospect, Eze, completes Palace move

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of highly-rated QPR forward Ebere Eze, in a deal worth in excess of £19.5million.

The imminent transfer ends Palace’s two-year pursuit of the attacker, who scored 14 goals and contributed eight assists for the Championship side in the 2019/20 campaign.

The Eagles had failed with an initial bid of around £12m, before getting a second offer turned down at the start of this week.

But after advanced discussions between the two clubs on Tuesday afternoon, a third offer matching Rangers’ asking price was met and Eze was given permission to finalise a move to Selhurst Park.

It was only a matter of time before Eze was going to get his dream Premier League move, and playing football on a full-time basis back in his beloved south London roots was something which always appealed to him.

Ebere Eze has established himself as one of the brightest young prospects in English football.

But it could have turned out very differently for the tricky playmaker had QPR not come calling three years ago.

Still only 20, Eze has endured more than his fair share of setbacks in his blossoming career so far.

