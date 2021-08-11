Conflict: Group organises workshop on re-integration in Yobe

In an efforts to support to early recovery from conflict and resilient, International alart, a Non-Governmental Organization with Support of European Union (EU) on Wednesday, organised a two-day capacity building workshop and development of community Action Plan for Re-Integration in Yobe state.

The project Manager International alart, William Ubimago, said the aimed of the workshop is to get stakeholders opinion on what Re-Integration process should be in Yobe state.

Ubimago stated that the outcome of the workshop would give birth to community action plan that would highlight what the Yobe people feel that Re-Integration look like in the state.

He noted that ,at the end of the day the outcome of the workshop will be use for advocacy purposes, influence decision regarding to Re-Integration especially as a result of the ongoing conflict in order for them to resolve issues particularly concerning survivors women and girl, children who have been abducted by Boko Haram and returned back to the community.

“The main aimed of indulgence of all is to actually reduce stigma and negative perception against survivors of sexual and violence and other GBV related offences by organised arm group,” Ubimago said