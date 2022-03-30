Confusion as Edo govt demotes principal ‘without query’ 



The Principal (name withheld) of Imaguero Senior Secondary School Principal in Oredo local government area of Edo state has been reportedly demoted to classroom without query, in line with civil service rules.

The principal was said to have been demoted by the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Oviawel, over issues arising from power outage in the school.

Blueprint gathered that the incident reportedly occurred on March 21, 2022, when the commissioner visited the school during the biometric registration exercise for the West African Examinations Senior Secondary School (WASSCE) candidates.

Trouble was said to have started for the demoted principal after she encountered difficulties in setting up the power generating set in the school.

It was gathered that the development angered the commissioner, and an exchange of words ensued between her and the principal.

While the demoted principal could not be reached for comment, one of the teachers who craved for annonimity, accused the commissioner of “deploying intimidation and weakened solidarity against the unpopular decision”.

The source also accused Mrs. Oviawe of “fighting several unseen enemies in the Ministry since she was appointed as Chairman of State University Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and her subsequent elevation”.

The commissioner however, described the issues leading to the demotion as ludicrous.

She challenged the demoted Principal to disclose details of what transpired.